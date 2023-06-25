Video
BEZA inks land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Thursday inked a land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd. AP to allocate three acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd. AP plans to invest US$7.18 million to set up factory for producing health care and personal care products.

BEZA Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd. AP Chairman Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function at BEZA office in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.

The company is expected to create employment for 300 Bangladeshi people.

After the signing function, BEZA Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun said BEZA has been successful in building an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh where the largest industrial city in South Asia is being constructed in Mirsharai.

The economic zone is set to bring an industrial revolution which will improve the living standards of people alongside achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he said.


