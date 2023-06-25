About 81pc companies failed to submit returns by June 15







NBR second secretary on tax monitoring and coordination Md Shajidul Islam said, 'Most of the companies failed to submit their income tax returns within the extended deadline of June 15.'



'The original deadline for submission for 2021-22 tax returns expired on January 15, which was extended to May 15 and then to June 15 as many corporate taxpayers applied to deputy commissioner of taxes and additional commissioner to extend time,' he said.

'The final report of the corporate tax returns will be prepared within the next two or three working days,' he added. A number of taxpayers alleged that the mandatory provision of submission of verified audit report of financial statements through document verification system, introduced in December 2021, was responsible for delay in submission.



Small-scale companies are facing difficulty in obtaining the DVS-verified financial statements by paying CA fees. Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh president Md Moniruzzaman said ICAB and the NBR introduced the verification system to check tax evasion.



'Income-tax-returns submission is mandatory for all companies, stating their annual income, expenditure, asset and other details, which are easily prepared by DVS within the shortest time,' he said. The 'DVS is an authentic verification system interlinks with different government and non-government organizations, Under it manipulation with audit reports is very rare. ICAB members audit some 30,594 financial reports through the DVS system, he added.



Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said, 'About 17 per cent of the total direct tax come from corporate taxpayers so failing corporate tax return submission is a serious concern for the NBR,' he said.



He suggested NBR should conduct a study to identify the difficulties in the corporate taxpayer return submission process and even conduct several drives to make them compliant. He said, 'Corporate taxpayers are required to submit 26 types of documents, mostly manually form, in a year to tax department.'



He also suggested introducing a digital tax return submission system for the corporate taxpayers to make the process of returns submission easier.



According to Office of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, as of May 2023, a total of 2,82,538 public and private limited companies got registration from the office.



Of them, nearly 40 per cent or 1,08,360 is doing business without taxpayer identification number, according to the NBR data. About 30,000 companies had submitted tax returns annually in the past five years despite the country's economy having nearly tripled in size in the period.



