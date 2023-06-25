Video
Singer offers 100pc discount in Eid-ul Adha campaign

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh is offering Up to 100% discount on Refrigerators and Freezers, through Scratch Card under "Eid e Ghoshlei Free te Fridge" campaign, says a press release.

Customers purchasing Singer Refrigerators and Freezers from any Singer store across the country will get a scratch card and can win Up to 100% Discount during the campaign. In addition to that, customers will get cash discounts up to BDT 8,000 on Direct Cool Refrigerators and BDT 7,000 discount on No Frost Refrigerators.

Singer is also offering up to BDT 20,000 discount under Exchange offer on Side-by-Side refrigerators. On top of that, Singer has introduced New models of Refrigerators and Freezers for the Eid festival season.

Through Singer's Easy payment scheme, customers can purchase Direct Cool Refrigerators at only 1,851 taka minimum monthly installment and No Frost Refrigerator at only 4,630 taka minimum monthly installment.Singer is offering 0% interest upto 12 months' installment facility. Furthermore, customers will getFree Home Delivery on selected models of Refrigerator and Freezers. The campaign is valid till the day of Eid-ul-Adha.

Visit nearest SINGER store to explore the range of refrigerators this Eid. Formore details, please contact to Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.


