

SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award



SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. is the official distributor of Japan's world famous brand SONY in Bangladesh known as "Sony-SMART," says a press release.



On June 20, 2023, on Tuesday, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for GP, handed over the Best Performance Award to Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager of Sony-SMART Sales Department, and Ricky Lucas, Head of Bangladesh Branch of SONY International Ltd. Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing and Premium Segment of GP, and Azad Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Marketing Department of Sony-SMART were also present.

It was informed at the awarding ceremony that in the first three months of this year, Sony-SMART has positioned itself at the top among the companies providing services in the electronics sector for Grameenphone's "GP Star" customers. Therefore, this award is presented to honor Sony-Smart and wish for continued support in the days ahead.



On December 5 last year, an agreement was signed between GP and Sony-SMART at the company's corporate office to serve 'GP STAR' customers. At that time GP informed that GP always tries to give maximum to its customers. GP wants to include those partners in its GP Star Loyalty Program who can ensure the best offers and services for GP Star customers. In line with that, SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. (Sony-SMART), the official distributor of SONY Japan in Bangladesh, has been included in the GP Star loyalty program with a sales network of 150 outlets across the country.



As per the deal between GP and Sony-SMART, GP Star customers can enjoy 20 percent discount on all products of all brands from any Sony-Smart outlet across the country.



Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, in all Sony-SMART showrooms nationwide, Japan's world-famous Sony-Bravia XR 'K' series Google TV, Japan's other world-famous brand Sharp refrigerators, fridges and smart LED TVs, fridges and deep-freezes, Sony-SMART with air conditioners. All its products are available at attractive prices, with guaranteed gifts. And there is a 26 percent discount for GP Star customers.



Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager of Sales Department of Sony-SMART said: " It is a matter of great joy that valued Grameenphone customers across the country are opting for Sony-SMART rather than being duped into buying fake or refurbished products from various unauthorized sources. We remain committed to providing genuine care while maintaining customer trust and confidence in the days ahead."



