Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Business Desk

SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award

SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award

SONY-SMART has been crowned the best in the electronics category by serving private sector mobile phone operator Grameenphone's "GP Star" customers.

SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. is the official distributor of Japan's world famous brand SONY in Bangladesh known as "Sony-SMART," says a press release.

On June 20, 2023, on Tuesday, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for GP, handed over the Best Performance Award to Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury,  General Manager of Sony-SMART Sales Department, and Ricky Lucas, Head of Bangladesh Branch of SONY International Ltd. Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing and Premium Segment of GP, and Azad Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Marketing Department of Sony-SMART were also present.

It was informed at the awarding ceremony that in the first three months of this year, Sony-SMART has positioned itself at the top among the companies providing services in the electronics sector for Grameenphone's "GP Star" customers. Therefore, this award is presented to honor Sony-Smart and wish for continued support in the days ahead.

On December 5 last year, an agreement was signed between GP and Sony-SMART at the company's corporate office to serve 'GP STAR' customers. At that time GP informed that GP always tries to give maximum to its customers. GP wants to include those partners in its GP Star Loyalty Program who can ensure the best offers and services for GP Star customers. In line with that, SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. (Sony-SMART), the official distributor of SONY Japan in Bangladesh, has been included in the GP Star loyalty program with a sales network of 150 outlets across the country.

As per the deal between GP and Sony-SMART, GP Star customers can enjoy 20 percent discount on all products of all brands from any Sony-Smart outlet across the country.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, in all Sony-SMART showrooms nationwide, Japan's world-famous Sony-Bravia XR 'K' series Google TV, Japan's other world-famous brand Sharp refrigerators, fridges and smart LED TVs, fridges and deep-freezes, Sony-SMART with air conditioners. All its products are available at attractive prices, with guaranteed gifts. And there is a 26 percent discount for GP Star customers.

Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager of Sales Department of Sony-SMART said: " It is a matter of great joy that valued Grameenphone customers across the country are opting for Sony-SMART rather than being duped into buying fake or refurbished products from various unauthorized sources. We remain committed to providing genuine care while maintaining customer trust and confidence in the days ahead."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu opens Bhutan Trade Fair in City, urges for PTA utilization
CCC, Unilever, YPSA agree for recycling plastic waste
BEZA inks land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy
About 81pc companies failed to submit returns by June 15
BD migrant workers earn less due to lack of skills
Shipping emissions tax still stuck in port
Singer offers 100pc discount in Eid-ul Adha campaign
SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award


Latest News
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive
Three schoolgirls drown in N'ganj pond
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft