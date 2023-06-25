imo brings in-app game to boost links ahead of Eid







Over the years, imo has built a holistic platform, focusing on giving people a space to keep their culture, traditions, beliefs and more importantly, connections alive.



This time, yet again, imo is bringing a temporary Eid-special game for two weeks, ensuring that its users can celebrate with their loved loves beyond limitations.

Users can partake in the exciting game by completing the range of interactive actions with other users in the game page. For example, making a call, sharing activity to story or sending a greeting card to a fellow user.



Within the game, users will get the opportunity to do a lucky draw and get an Eid wish card. Well-designed cards carry various holiday blessings and cherished memories on imo, as well as extremely mysterious and rare cards waiting for users to collect.



Popular instant messaging app imo is going to introduce an all-new in-app game on June 26, 2023 ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, for users all around the world. The Eid special game will be live for two weeks, ensuring more interactive and personalized communication.Over the years, imo has built a holistic platform, focusing on giving people a space to keep their culture, traditions, beliefs and more importantly, connections alive.This time, yet again, imo is bringing a temporary Eid-special game for two weeks, ensuring that its users can celebrate with their loved loves beyond limitations.Users can partake in the exciting game by completing the range of interactive actions with other users in the game page. For example, making a call, sharing activity to story or sending a greeting card to a fellow user.Within the game, users will get the opportunity to do a lucky draw and get an Eid wish card. Well-designed cards carry various holiday blessings and cherished memories on imo, as well as extremely mysterious and rare cards waiting for users to collect.