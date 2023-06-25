Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

imo brings in-app game to boost links ahead of Eid

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Popular instant messaging app imo is going to introduce an all-new in-app game on June 26, 2023 ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, for users all around the world. The Eid special game will be live for two weeks, ensuring more interactive and personalized communication.

Over the years, imo has built a holistic platform, focusing on giving people a space to keep their culture, traditions, beliefs and more importantly, connections alive.

This time, yet again, imo is bringing a temporary Eid-special game for two weeks, ensuring that its users can celebrate with their loved loves beyond limitations.

Users can partake in the exciting game by completing the range of interactive actions with other users in the game page. For example, making a call, sharing activity to story or sending a greeting card to a fellow user.

Within the game, users will get the opportunity to do a lucky draw and get an Eid wish card. Well-designed cards carry various holiday blessings and cherished memories on imo, as well as extremely mysterious and rare cards waiting for users to collect.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu opens Bhutan Trade Fair in City, urges for PTA utilization
CCC, Unilever, YPSA agree for recycling plastic waste
BEZA inks land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy
About 81pc companies failed to submit returns by June 15
BD migrant workers earn less due to lack of skills
Shipping emissions tax still stuck in port
Singer offers 100pc discount in Eid-ul Adha campaign
SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award


Latest News
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive
Three schoolgirls drown in N'ganj pond
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft