Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:47 PM
Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Prime Bank inks deal with Footstep Bangladesh

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Footstep Bangladesh to establish water filtration systems in govt. public schools and hospitals in Dhaka, Sunamganj and Kushtia.

Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank and Shah Meem Rafay at Chowdhury, President of Footstep Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Tofail Ahmed, Head of CRM of Prime Bank & senior officials from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony held at Prime Bank Head Office in Dhaka, says a press release.

Commenting on this partnership, Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank said, "Prime Bank has been able to earn the confidence and trust of customers through the pursuit of quality and excellent customer services. Our venture to assist the people of this country will be a continuous effort".


