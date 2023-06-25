

Ensuring healthcare for tannery workers demanded



They were addressing a daylong health camp at Tannery Industrial Estate of Hemayetpur at Savar.



Tannery Workers Union, with the support of the Solidarity Center-Bangladesh office, organized the camp on Friday.

Over 200 tannery workers received free medicine upon consulting the doctors at the camp. Medicine specialists and dermatologists provided advice to the workers.



Bangladesh Tanners' Association General Secretary Md Sakhawat Ullah inaugurated the health camp as the chief guest.



Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad presided over the opening ceremony, while Advocate Salim Ahsan Khan, senior legal counselor of Solidarity Center-Bangladesh office, was the special guest.



Addressing the opening ceremony, chief guest Md Sakhawat Ullah called for establishing a full-fledged hospital in Tannery Industrial Estate saying that, "BSCIC should set up a community clinic till the hospital is established there. Tannery owners should prioritize workers' health and tie up local medical centers to provide healthcare to the workers."



In addition to the health camps, safety awareness programmes like safety fair should be organized regularly in the estate, he observed.



In his address, Salim Ahsan Khan said, boards inscribed with awareness-raising messages on chemical risks should be mounted at all factory premises.



President of Tannery Workers Union Abul Kalam Azad said, "A full-fledged hospital in the tannery industrial estate is a crying need. Such health camps should be organized regularly in the interest of the workers, and it is needed to increase awareness on the matter."



General Secretary of Tannery Workers' Union Abdul Maleque moderated the event.



