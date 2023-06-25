

LafargeHolcim holds free medical camp at Chhatak



The response was overwhelming as opposed to the 197 registration, more than 250 patients across different age groups including men, women and children were provided treatment and necessary medicines free of cost during the daylong medical camp, says a press release.



The medical camp was inaugurated by Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, LHBL and Professor Dr. Mamun Al Mahtab, Chairman, Department of Hepatology Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) at the LHBL Community Development Centre.

Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, LHBL was also present during the inauguration. In this medical camp, various types of patients especially liver patients received doctor's advice and medication. The patients thanked LafargeHolcim and Jalalabad Liver Trust for such a noble initiative.



A twelve member medical team comprised of all eminent liver specialists led by Professor Dr. Mamun Al Mahtab provided treatment to the patients. CEO of LHBL thanked the medical team and said: "It is our great pleasure that a delegation of such experienced doctors led by the Chairman of the Hepatology Department of BSMMU is present at our plant to provide free medical services to the community patients. I firmly believe patients will be benefited from their advice and treatment.



LafargeHolcim had been playing an active role in improving the living standards of the community people since its inception and this free medical camp is part of the company's continued commitment towards the community around its Chhatak plant."



Professor Dr. Mamun Al Mahtab said, "I am delighted to be here at Chhatak along with my colleagues to extend our services to the marginalized community members for their wellbeing. Our organization Jalalabad Liver Trust is engaged in various public welfare works. Today's free medical camp is a part of our continued endeavor." He also thanked his colleagues for their valuable time and LafargeHolcim for organizing such medical camp.



