Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:47 PM
Shimanto Bank holds its 7th AGM

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 7thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of ShimantoBank was held at Captain Shahid Ashraf Hall at Peelkhana recently, says a press release.

The Meeting was presided over by the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh and Chairman of the Bank Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan.

The shareholders approved Stock Dividend. Director's Report, Auditor's Report were also approved. Directors were elected and Auditor was appointed in this General Meeting. Proposal for changing registered name of the Bank as 'Shimanto Bank PLC' was also approved.

In his welcome speech, Chairman Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan mentioned that Shimanto Bank had ensured it's progress as full-pledged commercial Bank. Despite the global economic crisis, the economy of Bangladesh is progressing and showing its resilience with significant progress.

In last year Shimanto Bank achieved remarkable progress in significant financial indicators. He believed that Shimanto Bank would play a significant role for development of the economy in the coming days by ensuring corporate governance.
 
Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank stated that in 2023,Bank would increase service network and service scope. Necessary initiatives will be taken to grow assets by taking moderate risks. He expressedhope and aspiration that the Bank can achieve goals through the integrated efforts of the Bank's Board and Management.

Directors, Shareholders, BGB Officials and executives of Shimanto Bank Ltd were present in the AGM. AGM was moderated by Hossain Suman FCS, Company Secretary of the Bank.


