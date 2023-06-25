EBL secures highest AAA credit rating







The rating has been awarded on the basis of audited financials of 2022 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information.



For the first time EBL has been assigned AAA credit rating in long term and ST-1 short term with stable outlook. 'AAA' is the highest credit rating assigned by CRAB.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, of EBL said, 'it is a proud moment for us. This is recognition of our consistent efforts to improve on our credit worthiness.'



According CRAB EBL as an "AAA" rated bank EBL has extremely strong capacity to meet its financial commitments.



Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB) has awarded highest AAA credit rating to Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), says a press release.The rating has been awarded on the basis of audited financials of 2022 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information.For the first time EBL has been assigned AAA credit rating in long term and ST-1 short term with stable outlook. 'AAA' is the highest credit rating assigned by CRAB.Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, of EBL said, 'it is a proud moment for us. This is recognition of our consistent efforts to improve on our credit worthiness.'According CRAB EBL as an "AAA" rated bank EBL has extremely strong capacity to meet its financial commitments.