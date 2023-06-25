NBL opens Dhaka North Regional Office National Bank Ltd (NBL) Dhaka North Regional Office was officially inaugurated at Tongi recently, says a press release.





The Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Mehmood Husain inaugurated the event. He expressed hope that the inauguration of the Dhaka North regional office would bring momentum to the work of the subordinate branches.







In the presence of the senior officials of the bank, the ribbon and cake were cut and the Dhaka North Regional Office was formally inaugurated.

Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Head of Branches Operations Division and SEVP Nizam Ahmed, Head of Human Resource Department and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Dhaka North Regional Head and SEVP Arun Kumar Halder, Dhaka South Regional Head and EVP Md. Meshkat-ul-Anwer Khan along with executives and officers of different branches and head office of NBL were also present at the inauguration programme.