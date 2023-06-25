

Dhaka Bank opens its 114th branch



Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest by Ribbon cutting, says a press release.



ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founding Vice Chairman of the bank graced the occasion as chief guest.

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present and delivered a welcome speech.



Amanullah Sarker, Vice Chairman of the bank, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Director of Dhaka Bank Limited were present at the event.



Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director (CEMO), Arham Masudul Huq, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation along with Managers of Sirajgonj, Tangail, Belkuchi Branch and High Officials of Dhaka Bank Limited were Present.



Union Porishod Chairman Shahjahan Ansari and valued clients of Dhaka Bank along with local distinguished guests of that area were also present on the occasion.



