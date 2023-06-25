Video
Dhaka Bank opens its 114th branch

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Ltd formally inaugurated its 114th branch named Karatia at Tangail recently, says a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest by Ribbon cutting, says a press release.

ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founding Vice Chairman of the bank graced the occasion as chief guest.

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present and delivered a welcome speech.

Amanullah Sarker, Vice Chairman of the bank, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Director of Dhaka Bank Limited were present at the event.
 
Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director (CEMO), Arham Masudul Huq, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation along with Managers of Sirajgonj, Tangail, Belkuchi Branch and High Officials of Dhaka Bank Limited were Present.

Union Porishod Chairman Shahjahan Ansari and valued clients of Dhaka Bank along with local distinguished guests of that area were also present on the occasion.


