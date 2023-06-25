Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 351
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's exports are poised to suffer setback in the European Union (EU) markers in the post-LDC period if the country loses preferential trade treatment in the EU countries, M Maksud, President of Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the business networking event, organised by the BGCCI, at a city hotel, says a press release.
M Maksud, also Managing Director of Corona International, Corona Engineering Limited and Corona Power Generation Limited, said Bangladesh's exports could face average duties of 8.7 percent without GSP.
"The 'zero duty' access to the EU is expected to continue for three years after the official announcement of 'Developing Country' status. If the trade preference under EBA (Everything But Arms) are not available in post LDC period Bangladesh  exports would face 8.7 per cent duty on an average," he said.

And it is estimated that shipments would drop at the rate of 5.7 per year. To mitigate these effects, Bangladesh needs to qualify for the GSP+ scheme in order to preserve its competitiveness in the export market, the BGCCI president said.
GSP+ scheme is a 'special incentive arrangement for Sustainable Development and Good Governance' for 'vulnerable developing countries'. This system grants full removal of tariffs on over 66 per cent of EU tariff lines.

To qualify for the scheme, Bangladesh has to ratify 27 international conventions and has to fulfill the 'vulnerability' criteria as set by the European Union. In order to address these concerns, amendments to existing labour laws, elimination of child labour, registration of trade unions, elimination of backlog in cases of labour laws etc have been given the most emphasis.

"As the balance of trade is currently in favour of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh government can consider getting German technologies and services in the field of electricity generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, chemicals, electro medical equipment, automobiles as well as engineering services from German companies.

The Bangladesh government can also consider buying high-tech critical infrastructure equipment from Germany," which can reduce the trade deficit between these two countries, the BGCCI president said.

"The cooperation between Germany and Bangladesh is at an all-time high as bilateral relations continue to strengthen, " the BGCCI president said.

Bangladesh exported goods worth 7590970863 US dollars to Germany during the July-June period of fiscal 2021-22. During the January-May period of the July-May 2022-23 period, Its export to Germany stood at 6403760170 US dollars, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

Jan Janowski, Charge D �ffaires, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh, in his speech, said Bangladesh should work on improving the business environment to attract German investment.

He said improvement in the record of ease of doing business is important in the context of luring FDI in Bangladesh.
Sharing his experience with policymakers, business leaders and stakeholders, Jan Janowski said Bangladesh has a young, vibrant and innovative population that can contribute to the development of the country.

He hinted that Vietnam, Bangladesh's competitor in the international market, has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with EU countries that will give the Southeast Asian country a special tariff privilege in the EU countries. Bangladesh may follow, he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu opens Bhutan Trade Fair in City, urges for PTA utilization
CCC, Unilever, YPSA agree for recycling plastic waste
BEZA inks land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy
About 81pc companies failed to submit returns by June 15
BD migrant workers earn less due to lack of skills
Shipping emissions tax still stuck in port
Singer offers 100pc discount in Eid-ul Adha campaign
SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award


Latest News
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive
Three schoolgirls drown in N'ganj pond
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft