BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period

Bangladesh's exports are poised to suffer setback in the European Union (EU) markers in the post-LDC period if the country loses preferential trade treatment in the EU countries, M Maksud, President of Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) said on Thursday.He was speaking at the business networking event, organised by the BGCCI, at a city hotel, says a press release.M Maksud, also Managing Director of Corona International, Corona Engineering Limited and Corona Power Generation Limited, said Bangladesh's exports could face average duties of 8.7 percent without GSP."The 'zero duty' access to the EU is expected to continue for three years after the official announcement of 'Developing Country' status. If the trade preference under EBA (Everything But Arms) are not available in post LDC period Bangladesh exports would face 8.7 per cent duty on an average," he said.And it is estimated that shipments would drop at the rate of 5.7 per year. To mitigate these effects, Bangladesh needs to qualify for the GSP+ scheme in order to preserve its competitiveness in the export market, the BGCCI president said.GSP+ scheme is a 'special incentive arrangement for Sustainable Development and Good Governance' for 'vulnerable developing countries'. This system grants full removal of tariffs on over 66 per cent of EU tariff lines.To qualify for the scheme, Bangladesh has to ratify 27 international conventions and has to fulfill the 'vulnerability' criteria as set by the European Union. In order to address these concerns, amendments to existing labour laws, elimination of child labour, registration of trade unions, elimination of backlog in cases of labour laws etc have been given the most emphasis."As the balance of trade is currently in favour of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh government can consider getting German technologies and services in the field of electricity generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, chemicals, electro medical equipment, automobiles as well as engineering services from German companies.The Bangladesh government can also consider buying high-tech critical infrastructure equipment from Germany," which can reduce the trade deficit between these two countries, the BGCCI president said."The cooperation between Germany and Bangladesh is at an all-time high as bilateral relations continue to strengthen, " the BGCCI president said.Bangladesh exported goods worth 7590970863 US dollars to Germany during the July-June period of fiscal 2021-22. During the January-May period of the July-May 2022-23 period, Its export to Germany stood at 6403760170 US dollars, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.Jan Janowski, Charge D �ffaires, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh, in his speech, said Bangladesh should work on improving the business environment to attract German investment.He said improvement in the record of ease of doing business is important in the context of luring FDI in Bangladesh.Sharing his experience with policymakers, business leaders and stakeholders, Jan Janowski said Bangladesh has a young, vibrant and innovative population that can contribute to the development of the country.He hinted that Vietnam, Bangladesh's competitor in the international market, has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with EU countries that will give the Southeast Asian country a special tariff privilege in the EU countries. Bangladesh may follow, he said.