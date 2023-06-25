Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HK investors looking forward to sign FTA with Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

HK investors looking forward to sign FTA with Bangladesh

HK investors looking forward to sign FTA with Bangladesh

Hong Kong investors are looking forward to sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), China.

The information was revealed recently during a seminar titled "Investment Opportunities in the EPZs and EZ of BEPZA, Bangladesh" organized by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) in InterContinental Grand Stanford Hotel, Hong Kong recently, said a press release.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA, Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, was present as the chief guest and Israt Ara, Consul General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong, was present as the special guest in the seminar.

 In her speech, Israt Ara highlighted the present remarkable socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She also shed light on the bilateral trade as well as investment received from Hong Kong in different sectors.

She updated the audience about the on-going initiatives to sign the trade-related agreements between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
Highlighting the incentives provided by the Government of Bangladesh, the Consul General also encouraged the potential investors of Hong Kong to invest in Bangladesh.

During the later part of the seminar, some renowned investors of Hong Kong who have already been successfully investing in Bangladesh for many years, shared their experiences of doing business in Bangladesh.

Comparing to other countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, they encouraged the investors to invest in Bangladesh due to its huge labour force with comparative wage, hard working people, infrastructural development and manufacturing cost.

The Hong Kong investors also urged to expedite the process of conclusion of agreements and consider to sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong SAR, China.

Over 200 investors including officials of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and representatived of major business chambers attended the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu opens Bhutan Trade Fair in City, urges for PTA utilization
CCC, Unilever, YPSA agree for recycling plastic waste
BEZA inks land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy
About 81pc companies failed to submit returns by June 15
BD migrant workers earn less due to lack of skills
Shipping emissions tax still stuck in port
Singer offers 100pc discount in Eid-ul Adha campaign
SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award


Latest News
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive
Three schoolgirls drown in N'ganj pond
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft