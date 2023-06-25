

HK investors looking forward to sign FTA with Bangladesh



The information was revealed recently during a seminar titled "Investment Opportunities in the EPZs and EZ of BEPZA, Bangladesh" organized by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) in InterContinental Grand Stanford Hotel, Hong Kong recently, said a press release.



The Executive Chairman of BEPZA, Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, was present as the chief guest and Israt Ara, Consul General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong, was present as the special guest in the seminar.

In her speech, Israt Ara highlighted the present remarkable socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



She also shed light on the bilateral trade as well as investment received from Hong Kong in different sectors.



She updated the audience about the on-going initiatives to sign the trade-related agreements between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

Highlighting the incentives provided by the Government of Bangladesh, the Consul General also encouraged the potential investors of Hong Kong to invest in Bangladesh.



During the later part of the seminar, some renowned investors of Hong Kong who have already been successfully investing in Bangladesh for many years, shared their experiences of doing business in Bangladesh.



Comparing to other countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, they encouraged the investors to invest in Bangladesh due to its huge labour force with comparative wage, hard working people, infrastructural development and manufacturing cost.



The Hong Kong investors also urged to expedite the process of conclusion of agreements and consider to sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong SAR, China.



Over 200 investors including officials of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and representatived of major business chambers attended the seminar.



