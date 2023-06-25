Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BATB launches ESG Report for its shareholders, investors

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

BAT Bangladesh (BATB) has unveiled a report on the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance for 2022, continuing its legacy of pioneering this report in the country.

The ESG report, which contains proper disclosure and compliance, has been prepared for the perusal of the company's shareholders and investors.

BAT Bangladesh has chosen to pursue challenging targets, including carbon neutrality, water stewardship, waste management, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, as per the company's global commitment.

Through its robust ESG initiatives, BAT Bangladesh supports the government in driving eight out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

More than 40 percent (42% to be specific) of financing for Bangladesh's SDG attainment is projected to come from the private sector, according to the 'SDGs Financing Strategy- Bangladesh Perspective' by the Planning Commission. Several multinationals and local companies are making significant contributions towards that end, with BAT Bangladesh, the largest taxpayer, leading the process by example.

A listed company, BAT Bangladesh launched the ESG report for 2021, the first of its kind in the country, in 2022. The latest report, too, has been published in both English and Bangla and would be made available upon queries from shareholders and investors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tipu opens Bhutan Trade Fair in City, urges for PTA utilization
CCC, Unilever, YPSA agree for recycling plastic waste
BEZA inks land allotment deal with Ayurvedia Pharmacy
About 81pc companies failed to submit returns by June 15
BD migrant workers earn less due to lack of skills
Shipping emissions tax still stuck in port
Singer offers 100pc discount in Eid-ul Adha campaign
SONY-SMART wins GP Star Best Performance Award


Latest News
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive
Three schoolgirls drown in N'ganj pond
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft