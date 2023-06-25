BATB launches ESG Report for its shareholders, investors







The ESG report, which contains proper disclosure and compliance, has been prepared for the perusal of the company's shareholders and investors.



BAT Bangladesh has chosen to pursue challenging targets, including carbon neutrality, water stewardship, waste management, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, as per the company's global commitment.

Through its robust ESG initiatives, BAT Bangladesh supports the government in driving eight out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



More than 40 percent (42% to be specific) of financing for Bangladesh's SDG attainment is projected to come from the private sector, according to the 'SDGs Financing Strategy- Bangladesh Perspective' by the Planning Commission. Several multinationals and local companies are making significant contributions towards that end, with BAT Bangladesh, the largest taxpayer, leading the process by example.



A listed company, BAT Bangladesh launched the ESG report for 2021, the first of its kind in the country, in 2022. The latest report, too, has been published in both English and Bangla and would be made available upon queries from shareholders and investors.



