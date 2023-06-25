Banks to lend Tk 260 crore to tanners in Eid-ul-Azha







However, a large part of their previous loans are in default, bankers said.



A total of 12 public and private banks will reportedly disburse the loans among applicants with state-owned ones lending the maximum amount even if the loan amount, determined by the Bangladesh Bank, is reportedly Taka 184 crore less than that of last year.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Chairman of the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Md Shaheen Ahmed, reportedly added tannery owners do business with their own working capital, but they need more cash during Eid-ul-Azha when millions of animals are sacrificed.



