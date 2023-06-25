US-Bangla Airlines wins 5th spot among S Asian airlines







US-Bangla hopes this prestigious achievement in the global aviation field will escalate Bangladesh aviation further, a press statement said on Thursday.



The Skytrax World Airline Awards are regarded as the 'Oscars of the aviation industry'.

The Skytrax World Airline Star Rating is a prestigious and global benchmark of airline excellence, awarded after professional audit analysis and evaluation of airline products and front-line service standards.



Skytrax has been awarding airline service and quality worldwide since 1999 and airline star ratings are awarded by the Audit Office after a detailed, professional analysis of an airline's quality standards.



US-Bangla Airlines started its journey in the aviation industry of Bangladesh by operating flights on Dhaka-Jashore route with two Dash 8-Q400 aircraft and achieved various milestones of success.



Since independence, US-Bangla Airlines has been the only local airline to operate direct flights to any destination in China or Chennai, India.



US-Bangla Airlines, one of the country's private airliners, has sealed the fifth position among the South Asian airlines in the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023.US-Bangla hopes this prestigious achievement in the global aviation field will escalate Bangladesh aviation further, a press statement said on Thursday.The Skytrax World Airline Awards are regarded as the 'Oscars of the aviation industry'.The Skytrax World Airline Star Rating is a prestigious and global benchmark of airline excellence, awarded after professional audit analysis and evaluation of airline products and front-line service standards.Skytrax has been awarding airline service and quality worldwide since 1999 and airline star ratings are awarded by the Audit Office after a detailed, professional analysis of an airline's quality standards.US-Bangla Airlines started its journey in the aviation industry of Bangladesh by operating flights on Dhaka-Jashore route with two Dash 8-Q400 aircraft and achieved various milestones of success.Since independence, US-Bangla Airlines has been the only local airline to operate direct flights to any destination in China or Chennai, India.