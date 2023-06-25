Railway west zone to carry sacrificial cattle to Dhaka







But, it has no arrangement of cattle special trains separately. Cattles will be transported in separate wagons of the existing mango special train from June 24 to 26 this year.



Asim Kumar Talukder, General Manager of the zone, said the sacrificial animals will be transported to mark the Eid-Ul-Adha on the basis of demand of farmers and businessmen for the third consecutive year.

The train will depart Rohanpur railway station at 4pm for Dhaka. It will load cattles in six stations, including Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi, and to reach Dhaka in the deep night.



Asim Talukder said the train service will be operated from June 24 to 26 and the operation will extend one day subject to demand.



He said 20 cattle can be transported to Dhaka in a broad gauge wagon at a cost of Taka 11,830. Per kilometer fare for a wagon load of cattle heads (20 cattle heads) has been fixed at Taka 20. �Agencies



