Prez off to KSA to perform Hajj







He will perform Hajj as the royal guest of the Saudi government, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.



He flew on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with his spouse Rebecca Sultana and entourage members from Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HISA) at 2.30pm.

Apart from president's family members, prime minister's Private and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Bangabhaban Secretaries and senior officials concerned are accompanying the president.



Shahabuddin will be received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Bangladesh ambassador to KSA Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary and embassy officials on his arrival at Jeddah airport at about 6:30pm (Bangladesh Time). �UNB President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday left Dhaka on a 10-day visit to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Hajj.He will perform Hajj as the royal guest of the Saudi government, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.He flew on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with his spouse Rebecca Sultana and entourage members from Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HISA) at 2.30pm.Apart from president's family members, prime minister's Private and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Bangabhaban Secretaries and senior officials concerned are accompanying the president.Shahabuddin will be received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Bangladesh ambassador to KSA Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary and embassy officials on his arrival at Jeddah airport at about 6:30pm (Bangladesh Time). �UNB