Saturday, 24 June, 2023
2,500 pest control service providers doing  business sans licence

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Mamunur Rashid


At least 2,500 unauthorised pest control service providers are doing business in the country for long. Among these, the DCS Organisation Ltd, a cleaning and pest control service provider, runs without any authorization from the relevant government agency.  

Police arrested the Chairman and the Managing Director of DCS Organisation after pesticides used at a residential apartment led to the death of two siblings in Bashundhara residential area recently.
There are 2,500 such service providers active across the country. They do not have  any official address or an office space. Most of these companies run online.  

There are no technicians or doctors appointed in the DCS Organisation Ltd. The company even does not have the concerned Ward Councillor's approval, according to sources.

In light of the deaths of two young boys, reportedly from pesticide poisoning in their Bashundhara flat after a pest control service provider DCS Organisation Ltd fumigated their home.

These companies are working with toxic chemicals which require precision and the know-how to conduct the business safely, experts say.

Most of the pesticides and insecticides in the market are for agricultural use. Proper expertise can ensure the safe conduct of pest control businesses.

Closer to home, a quick Google search shows thousands of active pest control service companies. But "at least 118 pest controllers, mostly based in Dhaka, have been given licences so far," said Md Faridul Hasan, Additional Director (Pesticide Administration and Quality Control) at the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Only 20, authentic pest control service companies are in the capital," a pest control company manager based in Dhaka requesting anonymity told The Daily Observer.  "But you will find thousands," he added.

According to the Pesticide Act 2018 (amended from Pesticide Ordinance Act 1971), for a pest control company to operate in the country, it needs to have applied for and secured a licence authorised by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). And without this licence, it is a criminal offence to advertise, promote or conduct pest control services.

"Moreover, the DAE lacks the manpower to monitor pest control activities. For law enforcement like the mobile court, DAE requires support from the administration (for magistrates) and law enforcement agencies (for police personnel)," according to  DAE.

And what is the procedure to gain a licence? After the pest controller applies for a licence, a DAE committee sends two designated officials to visit the applicants' office space. Primarily to assess the manpower and whether the employees can spray and keep safety gear (masks) or not.

The officials then report to the committee. The committee finally approves the applications.

Do the officials examine whether the employees can determine the pesticide doses? "The required amount of pesticides must be determined according to the specific doses marked on every pesticide's labels," according to DAE.

The city corporation provides trade licences to pest control companies, while the ultimate permit or authorisation of a licence lies with the DAE.  

"But I do not use a gas tablet [this is the Aluminium Phosphide tablet used in the Bashundhara apartment which reportedly caused two deaths]," according to sources, "fumigation service requires paperwork and one needs experience for it. Besides, this is only to be used in warehouses and godowns. Never in a residential house."

Police  said that pesticides containing Aluminium Phosphide was used in the house. The police talked with several experts on the issue and they said Aluminum Phosphide can only be used in big garment factories or warehouses.

Even if this chemical is used, the house should remain completely shut for 72 to 96 hours and the doors and windows should remain open for next 24 hours.


