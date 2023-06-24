Video
Saturday, 24 June, 2023
Home Front Page

Serial Bombings

RAB arrests convicted JMB man after a decade  

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Tuhin Reza, a member of the outlawed Islamist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the nationwide bombings in 2005, after tracking him down as an employee at a
private TV station.

Law enforcers arrested the 42-year-old from his home in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Thursday night, said the unit's Captain Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed.
Tuhin, who was on the run for a decade and a half, was working as a video editor at the TV station. The RAB, however, failed to unearth any information about his involvement with the JMB since the 2005 attacks.

More tests are needed to be carried out on his phone to find any connections, Mohiuddin said at a media briefing on Friday.

JMB coordinated almost 500 simultaneous bomb attacks across 63 districts, which included 34 key locations in Dhaka. The terrorists set off bombs at the Jhenaidah DC Office, District Judge Court and Payra Port, Mohiuddin said.

A case was filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Jhenaidah police against anonymous individuals. Authorities later found out that JMB had masterminded the attack. A special tribunal carried out a trial of 21 suspects in Jhenaidah and sentenced them to death.
 
The High Court later reduced the penalties, sentencing 14 of them to life imprisonment and acquitting the others.

Tuhin was among them, Mohiuddin said, while another accused, Mohan, was still in hiding. "Tuhin was involved in coordinating simultaneous blasts at the Jhenaidah DC Office, District Judge Court grounds, bus terminal and college intersection, among other places, and distributed militant leaflets," he added.

Tuhin joined the JMB's Jhenaidah Sadar unit in 2004. He led an effort to misguide the youth by editing documentaries and news related to sabotage, while creating and spreading leaflets of the unit, according to the RAB-3 chief.

"He came to Dhaka after the case was filed against him. He moved around Jatrabari, Khilgaon, Uttara, Mohakhali and other places. In 2021, he rented a home in Tejgaon from he was arrested."

Tuhin initially offered video editing services at a shop in Mohakhali before being employed by a private TV channel, he added.  He worked at two separate organisations by hiding his real identity.


