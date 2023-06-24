

Fate of people will change if AL remains in power: PM



She said this while addressing as the chair at a discussion organized by the AL on the occasion of its 74th founding anniversary in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).



It is a proven fact that the people get benefit when Awami League remains in government, and then the people's fate also changes, she said adding that as people have voted for the boat, changes of fate of people have been possible now.

Sheikh Hasina said, "AL was founded by the people, for the people and to serve the people. It is the motto of Awami League."

Reiterating her stance not letting to play ducks and drakes with Bangladesh, she said, "I know there are many plots and conspiracies."



AL President Sheikh Hasina did not agree to sell gas resources of the country despite the huge pressure during the 2001 National Parliament elections. However, she said that the BNP leader gave a guarantee for the sale of gas.



The Prime Minister said, "We could not form the government in 2001. There was a lot of pressure on me. We have to sell gas. I said this gas belongs to the people."



"I am not such a daughter of father who will sell Bangladesh's wealth and people's wealth just for the greed of power and to stay in power. We didn't want it but Khaleda Zia signed a bond," Hasina added.



The AL President commented that those who came to power after independence, except Awami League, did not think about the people. They only changed their own destiny.



On the founding anniversary of the party, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding President of AL Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, founding General Secretary Shamsul Haq, the Son of Democracy Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardi and others who have led the Awami League at different times were remembered.



Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League has raised the sun that set in the wilderness of Palashi. Awami League has given the people of this country the right to speak their mother tongue and an independent country."



Sheikh Hasina highlighted the various development programmes of the country which is being implemented by the Awami League government.



Earlier on Friday morning after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on AL's 74th founding anniversary, by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to build a happy, prosperous and 'Smart Bangladesh' by changing the fate of the countrymen.



She said, "Let's take an oath on Awami League's founding anniversary occasion to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman." The Prime Minister urged the countrymen and her party leaders and activists to remain alert about the terrorist organisations BNP and Jamaat as they are out to destroy Bangladesh.



She said, "BNP-Jamaat does not believe in the independence of the country. They will destroy the country. So, I urge you all to remain alert against the parties."



The Prime Minister said the countrymen voted the AL to power by giving their votes to its election symbol "Boat" in 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections and the AL has made massive developments in Bangladesh in the last 14 and a half years since 2009.



"During the period of 2009-2023, we have reduced poverty rate to 18 per cent from 41 per cent while hardcore poverty rate decreased to five per cent from over 25 per cent," she added.



Hasina continued that the AL has made the country self-sufficient in food production, reached electricity and healthcare services at every doorstep, ensured socio-economic advancement at grassroots level, turned the country into a Digital Bangladesh and reached internet connection in the rural areas.



"The country will be developed further if the Awami League stays in power. The AL will transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041," she added.



The AL President said that the party has been struggling for establishing people's rights since its inception from June 23 in 1949.



