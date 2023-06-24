Video
Saturday, 24 June, 2023
Front Page

Suspended UP chairman confesses to journo murder

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

JAMALPUR, June 23: The suspended chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad (UP) of Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila, Mahmudul Alam Babu, has confessed to his involvement in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani in court on Friday.

Babu, also the suspended general secretary of union Awami League, was produced before court after five days of remand.
The plaintiff's lawyer, advocate Yusuf Ali, confirmed the matter to UNB.
He said the magistrate recorded his statement in the afternoon.

Following his statement, his bail application was denied and he was sent to jail, he said.

Banglanews24.com journalist Golam Rabbani was returning home on June 14 when he was attacked by a group of terrorists in Bakshiganj upazila. The assailants physically assaulted him before fleeing the scene, leaving him unconscious.

He died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the following day.

Golam Rabbani's wife, Monira Begum, alleged that her husband was killed on the orders UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu due to his news reporting.

Monira said that her husband had been subjected to various forms of harassment before the incident, and it was the chairman's associates who carried out the killing. She demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the incident.

RAB detained Babu and two others in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh while they were trying to flee the country on June 17.

A case was filed that day against 22 identified people and 25 unidentified ones including Babu. A Jamalpur court put 13 accused including Babu on remand for different terms on June 18.    �UNB


