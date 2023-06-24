Video
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 9:03 AM
Home Back Page

Coal for Payra, Matarbari power plants arrives

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

PATUAKHALI/COX�SBAZAR, June 23: A ship carrying 41,327 metric tonnes of coal has finally arrived at Payra Port 18 days after the Payra thermal power plant halted power generation due to coal shortage.

The MV Athena - the vessel which brought the first shipment since the closure of the plant - is scheduled to unload some of the coal that arrived while anchored in the channel by 3:00 pm on Friday.

The vessel is scheduled to enter the jetty of the 1320 MW Payra thermal power plant on Friday night.

Meanwhile, A ship carrying 64,300 mts of coal for the Matarbari coal-fired power plant in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali arrived from Indonesia on Friday. The Panama flag-carrying MV-NAVIOS AMBER' ship arrived at Matarbari deep sea artificial jetty, said Alfaz Ahmed, security officer at Matarbari Coal Power Project.

Later, the ship was taken to the coal power plant jetty from the outer anchorage of the port with the help of four tugs, including strong tugs Kandari 2 and 4 of Chittagong port. The Security Officer said that the 12.5 meter draft ship carrying coal from Tarahan port in Indonesia has arrived in Bangladesh.

This is the fifth ship to bring coal to this power plant. With this, more than 3 lakh mts of coal have arrived in the last two months.

He said that experimental power generation activities with coal are going on. Power from Matarbari coal-fired power plant will be added to the national grid soon, he hoped.     �UNB


