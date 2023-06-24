Video
Saturday, 24 June, 2023
Back Page

Ctg cattle markets get momentum

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 23: Cattle markets in the port city and the district have gained momentum with lots of buyers and thousands of sacrificial animals started swarming just a week before Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival for the Muslims.
The buyers rushed to the markets to purchase their sacrificial animals including cows, goats and other animals.

The biggest and regular cattle markets of the port city Bibirhat and Pahartali Sagarika are full of sacrificial animals that arrived from all other parts of the country. Some cattle heads are smuggled into city markets from India and Myanmar.
Besides, the Chattogram District administration has given permission to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) for setting up eight temporary markets.

The eight temporary markets are:  Khejur Tola Ground, East Hussain Ahamed Para TSP Ground, Muslimabad Ground and CIP Jashim's ground at ward number 40, Karnaphuly ground at ward number 16, TK Group Ground at Butter Fly Park area and Karnaphuly Bridge side area, Wajedia Point area at Panchlaish, CDA Sands Ground at Outer Ring Road in the port city. Apart from the cattle markets, selling of sacrificial animals has also taken a more attractive on online service from over 139 agro farms of the city.

According to cattle traders and the buyers, the rate of the sacrificial animals is at least ten per cent lower than that of the previous year. They attributed the reasons for apprehension of extortion by the criminals in different points of the highways due to deployment of RAB and law enforcing agency members. The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken special steps to arrest the extortionists and cadres who are involved with the collecting of tolls at different cattle markets of the city.

The demand for small cattle heads in a cheaper rate from Tk 60,000 to 70,000 is high in the market. The middle income group favoured the small cattle heads according to their purchasing capacity. But the presence of larger cattle heads costing over taka one lakh to five lakh is sufficient in the markets.

Sacrificial animals from across the country as well as few from India and Myanmar have started pouring into the traditional and makeshift cattle markets in the port city and its adjoining 14 upazilas of the district ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha. A good number of cattle traders expressed satisfaction over the security steps taken ahead of Eid by the government to make safe arrival of cattle to the markets.

While visiting a number of traditional, makeshift cattle markets and a few mini markets in the port city , it was observed that the cattle heads have started arriving in good numbers and the selling and buying are getting momentum.


