Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MNT Seed Testing Lab gets ISTA accreditation

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent


Lal Teer's MNT Seed Testing Laboratory gets accreditation from the globally recognised International Seed Testing Association (ISTA).

It is the first lab of the country to get ISTA accreditation. This accreditation would now help Lal Teer to boost export of quality seeds apart from providing developed sees to the local farmers, said Abdul Awal Mintoo, Chairman of Lal Teer.
He made the comment at a press conference, held at Lal Teer Seed R&D Farm at Gazipur, organised by Lal Teer to make the achievement public on Friday.  

He said the company became member of ISTA in 2015 and after eight years of hard work of the MNT Lab research team, finally got the accreditation.

Mintoo said his company is now supplying 12,000 tonnes of seed annually of which vegetable comprises 90 per cent.

He said taking into account the quality like taste, size, weight, colour, production and percentage of water, his company develops seed.

He also informed that only 130 labs in 83 countries so far got the ISTA certification. "We have got the accreditation to give both the Blue and Orange certification," he said.

Managing Director of Lal Teer Mahbub Anam, said the company exports seeds worth US$ 1.2 million last year. He said the export would increase further with getting this ISTA accreditation.

Lal Teer General Manager and R&D In-charge Dr Abdur Rashid, said the company so far developed 135 crop varieties of which 87 are hybrids.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coal for Payra, Matarbari power plants arrives
Ctg cattle markets get momentum
Flood crisis grips Kurigram
MNT Seed Testing Lab gets ISTA accreditation
All at home and abroad want AL govt to go : Fakhrul
FM highlights adaptation efforts
BNP wants bloodshed again in country, says Quader
Gen Shafiuddin, wife leave Dhaka to perform Hajj


Latest News
Titanic director James Cameron accuses OceanGate of cutting corners
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex
Asian markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes
Olympic Day held
Man commits suicide in Bogura
BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader
Boy drowns in Patuakhali lake
Most Read News
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Snake bite kills school boy in Munshiganj
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Flood crisis grips Kurigram, shortage of food-water intensifies
Banks to remain open till 10pm June 25, 26
Payra Power Plant to resume operation from June 25
AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft