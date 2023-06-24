

All at home and abroad want AL govt to go : Fakhrul



He made the statement at a rally organized by the Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal at Badda while protesting against price hike of daily commodities, corruption also demanded to stop labour torture.



"Elections in this country have now become a game of the government party," said Fakrhul Islam and added "In the history of Bangladesh, elections under Awami League have not been fair. No election will be fair under Sheikh Hasina in future. It's a universal truth. "

He said, "This government was not elected by the people. In 2014, they formed the government by electing 151 people unopposed in a unilateral election. In 2018 the government cheated people of the country by holding election at night."



Secretary General of BNP said, "They have made life miserable for the people of the country by patronizing corruption. Workers are not getting fair wages. Ordinary working people are unable to buy food because of the abnormal price hike of rice, pulse, oil, salt and daily necessities."



Pointing out that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement is endangering the country, he said, "After returning from America, she said, America wants to remove him from power. We did not expect such a statement from the Prime Minister."



"That means she knows that the international world is not supporting her, and she already lost her support in Bangladesh," BNP Secretary General added.



Fakhrul said, "People of Bangladesh are clearly saying only one thing, you leave right now. Resign and give power to a caretaker government, a neutral government. Because, there will be no election under Sheikh Hasina government in this country. The people of this country are sure about this."



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that national and international community want removal of Awami League government from state power because they manipulate elections.He made the statement at a rally organized by the Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal at Badda while protesting against price hike of daily commodities, corruption also demanded to stop labour torture."Elections in this country have now become a game of the government party," said Fakrhul Islam and added "In the history of Bangladesh, elections under Awami League have not been fair. No election will be fair under Sheikh Hasina in future. It's a universal truth. "He said, "This government was not elected by the people. In 2014, they formed the government by electing 151 people unopposed in a unilateral election. In 2018 the government cheated people of the country by holding election at night."Secretary General of BNP said, "They have made life miserable for the people of the country by patronizing corruption. Workers are not getting fair wages. Ordinary working people are unable to buy food because of the abnormal price hike of rice, pulse, oil, salt and daily necessities."Pointing out that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement is endangering the country, he said, "After returning from America, she said, America wants to remove him from power. We did not expect such a statement from the Prime Minister.""That means she knows that the international world is not supporting her, and she already lost her support in Bangladesh," BNP Secretary General added.Fakhrul said, "People of Bangladesh are clearly saying only one thing, you leave right now. Resign and give power to a caretaker government, a neutral government. Because, there will be no election under Sheikh Hasina government in this country. The people of this country are sure about this."