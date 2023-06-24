FM highlights adaptation efforts





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has highlighted Bangladesh's efforts to transform its climate vulnerability into appropriate tools for resilience and prosperity.He offered to share Bangladesh's experiences with climate adaptation, including for climate-resilient housing for those affected and displaced due to climate change.The Foreign Minister made the concluding remarks at a CVF-V20 meeting on the sidelines of the Summit on A New Global Financing Pact being held in Paris on 22-23 June 2023.Momen reaffirmed support for the V20 Accra-Marrakech Agenda on climate financing towards promoting nature-positive development in developing countries. �UNB