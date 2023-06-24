Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP wants bloodshed again in country, says Quader

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that BNP wants to spill blood again in the country by hatching plots in collusion with foreigners.

"Many people do not want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to be in power. Many don't need power. Only ousting Sheikh Hasina is their politics. A party in Bangladesh is doing this politics today," he told a discussion here.

The discussion was organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre marking the 74th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said on the AL's founding anniversary, its leaders and activists should take oath against the conspiracy of the opposition parties.

"We are there. This soil is our soil. Our roots have deepened in this soil. We were born here...we will protect the dignity of our motherland at any cost, even in exchange of blood. That is our pledge," he said.

The AL general secretary said there are two achievements in the life of Bangalees - one is Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and another is leader of our struggle Sheikh Hasina.

 The Awami League is the resort of the two achievements, he said, adding that the Awami League is the name of moving forward against any emergency and crisis period like disaster.

 Quader said the world leaders have been lauded Sheikh Hasina but conspiracy is on in Bangladesh to kill her. The dignity that Sheikh Hasina has brought to the country is the asset of the whole nation, he said.

"If Sheikh Hasina did not return home, did anyone of this country have the courage to construct Padma Bridge with own funding? Electricity has reached every household in Bangladesh," the road transport minister said.

On the first day of the New Year, the children of the country are getting free textbooks as she returned home, he said, adding that Metrorail, Elevated Express and Bangabandhu Tunnel have been built under the leadership of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coal for Payra, Matarbari power plants arrives
Ctg cattle markets get momentum
Flood crisis grips Kurigram
MNT Seed Testing Lab gets ISTA accreditation
All at home and abroad want AL govt to go : Fakhrul
FM highlights adaptation efforts
BNP wants bloodshed again in country, says Quader
Gen Shafiuddin, wife leave Dhaka to perform Hajj


Latest News
Titanic director James Cameron accuses OceanGate of cutting corners
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex
Asian markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes
Olympic Day held
Man commits suicide in Bogura
BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader
Boy drowns in Patuakhali lake
Most Read News
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Snake bite kills school boy in Munshiganj
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Flood crisis grips Kurigram, shortage of food-water intensifies
Banks to remain open till 10pm June 25, 26
Payra Power Plant to resume operation from June 25
AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft