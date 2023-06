As the state guest of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed accompanied by his wife on Friday left Dhaka for the country to perform the holy Hajj.



As the state guest of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed accompanied by his wife on Friday left Dhaka for the country to perform the holy Hajj.Before departing the country, the army chief sought prayer from all to perform the Hajj properly and attain the satisfaction of Allah, according to an ISPR media release.He is scheduled to return home on July 3 next month after performing the Hajj, considered the fourth pillar of Islam.