AL celebrates founding day

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Friday celebrated its 74th founding anniversary holding various programmes.

AL which led the country's War of Independence in 1971 is now leading the nation's economic development.

Established as Awami Muslim League on June 23,  1949 at Rose Garden in the capital's old town, was later renamed Awami League by adopting secular politics.

AL incumbent President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the eve of the day gave a message to mark the party's founding anniversary recalled its contribution to the birth of Bangladesh and all democratic movements of the nation.

Sheikh Hasina said since its birth Awami League, led from the forefront to achieve phenomenal social and economic progress in Bangladesh.

The AL took elaborate programmes to celebrate its founding anniversary.
The celebrations began with hoisting of national and party flags atop the party's central and other offices across the country at dawn.

At 7:00 am wreaths were placed at Bangabandhu's portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban. First Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 74th founding anniversary of the ruling AL.

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 on Friday morning.

After laying the wreath, the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Sheikh Hasina along with AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the day's programme by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons.


