Shamima elected LRF Prez, Habib GS







President Shamima Akter bagged a total of 57 votes while her rival candidate senior reporter of Channel 24 Masudur Rahman got 32 votes. On the other hand, Secretary Habibur Rahman bagged a total of 70 votes while his rival candidate of Dhaka Mail senior reporter Aminul Islam Mollik got only 18 votes in the election.



A three-member election commission, led by senior journalist Ashraf-Ul-Alam, conducted the election at LRF's Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Supreme Court Bar Association building in Dhaka on Friday. Tofayel Hossain and Mizan Malik were the other members of the election commission.

Prasanta Kumar Karmaker of Prathom Alo was elected as Vice-President of the new committee.



Other office bearers are: Arafat Munna of Bangladesh Pratidin (Joint Secretary), Monjur Hossain of channel 24 (Treasurer), Mehedi Hasan Dalim of Dhaka Post (Organising Secretary), Mahmudul Alam of Somoyer Alo (Office Secretary), Bahauddin Al Imran of Dhaka Tribune (Publicity and Publication Secretary) and Jannatul Ferdous Tanvi of Independent Television (Training and Welfare Secretary).



Executive committee members are Sheikh Mohammad Jamal Hossain of Dainik Mukhopatro, Abu Naser of Channel 24, Shakil Ahmed and Marzia Mumu.



