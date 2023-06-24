Video
Animated film ‘Mujib Bhai’ premiers at Star Cineplex

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Portraying a heartfelt tribute to the charismatic leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an exclusive animation film titled 'Mujib Bhai' was premiered on Friday at the Star Cineplex, Shimanto Shambhar in the capital.

Proudly presented by the ICT Division, the animation film is based on Oshomapto Attojiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs), the autobiographical book of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and got premiered when Bangladesh Awami League is celebrating its 74th founding anniversary on Friday.

A joint directorial by Chandan K Barman and Sohel Mohammad Rana, with Adnan Adib Khan as the screenwriter, the film was developed through the Skill Development Project on Mobile Games and Applications of the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

The 45-minute film depicts how the beloved 'Khoka' of his parents became 'Mujib Bhai' (brother Mujib) to the oppressed people of Bengal, his life struggle and his victory over the Pakistani oppressors.

Narrating the story of Bangabandhu from the timeline between 1952 to 1969, the film showcases how the great man became a leader while he was a student of Law department of Dhaka University, how he won a place in the hearts of people, how he became politically successful, and shaped Bangladesh, how he became the undisputed 'Mujib Bhai' of the Bengali commoners.

On Friday, ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the exclusive premier of the film with a number of street children at the Star Cineplex. "The animation film is an attempt to beautifully present this chapter of the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the audience of all ages including the young audience of the country," Palak said before the premier.

"This movie will play an important role in promoting the country's animation industry in animation films and encouraging the youth of the country in the animation industry. "From tomorrow (June 24), we will run the film on various cineplexes, and after that on OTT platforms and various TV channels so that our children and youth get to know about the courageous leadership our Bangabandhu portrayed at that crucial period," he added.

The film's animation was developed by its Implementation Partners TechnoMagic Private Limited and HyperTAG Solutions Limited.     �UNB


