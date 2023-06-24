Video
Jatiya Press Club celebrates fruit festival with baul songs

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Jatiya Press Club brimmed with excitement and joy on Friday as it hosted a vibrant fruit festival and baul song performance.
Club members and their families enjoyed the fruit festival, immersing themselves in the festivities and indulging in the melodious tunes of baul music from morning till noon.

The event kicked off with the inauguration of an exhibition featuring a staggering array of 40 indigenous fruits, accompanied by a juice tasting program. Adding to the festive ambience, the Jatiya Press Club theme song, titled 'Press Club Our Second Home,' echoed through the venue, setting the stage for a memorable gathering.
The fruit festival was inaugurated by Farida Yasmin, the President of the Jatiya Press Club. Shyamal Dutta, the General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club, delivered the welcome address to mark the occasion.

The highlight of the festival was the captivating performance by Nayan Baul and his troupe from the Pally Baul Samaj Unnayan Sangstha. Their soulful songs enthralled the audience, adding a touch of traditional charm to the event.

The exhibition showcased a wide variety of indigenous fruits, including different varieties of mangoes, banana, carambola, amla, hog plum, papaya, jackfruit, pineapple, guava, Bengal currant, Burmese grape, dragon fruit, Monkey jack, rose apple, palm, apple, grapefruit, litchi, wood litchi, Velvet apple, black plum and many more. Visitors had the opportunity to savor the flavors and explore the rich diversity of native fruits.    �UNB


