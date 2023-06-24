Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two masons die inside septic tank in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

RANGPUR, June 23: Two construction workers died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in Chairmaner Mor (Chhit Kellabond) area of the city on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajirhat police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Rajib Bosunia said the construction workers died while cleaning the septic tank at the house of Enamul Haque on Friday morning.

"The deceased are Humayun Ahmed, 32, son of Abdul Mannan of Haridebpur area of Rangpur Sadar upazila and Liton Mian, 24, son of Shamsul Haque of Bakhtiarpur area of Rangpur city," the OC told BSS.

"Earlier, mason Humayun first went down into the septic tank and became unconscious. Not getting any response from him for some time, Liton went down to save Humayun. None of them returned," he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shamima elected LRF Prez, Habib GS
AL’s great achievement is bringing independence for nation: Hasan
Animated film ‘Mujib Bhai’ premiers at Star Cineplex
60 more C-19 cases reported
Dengue: 1 dies, 46 more patients hospitalised
Jatiya Press Club celebrates fruit festival with baul songs
Two masons die inside septic tank in Rangpur
21m people reside in Dhaka: minister


Latest News
Titanic director James Cameron accuses OceanGate of cutting corners
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex
Asian markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes
Olympic Day held
Man commits suicide in Bogura
BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader
Boy drowns in Patuakhali lake
Most Read News
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Snake bite kills school boy in Munshiganj
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Flood crisis grips Kurigram, shortage of food-water intensifies
Banks to remain open till 10pm June 25, 26
Payra Power Plant to resume operation from June 25
AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft