Two masons die inside septic tank in Rangpur







Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajirhat police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Rajib Bosunia said the construction workers died while cleaning the septic tank at the house of Enamul Haque on Friday morning.



"The deceased are Humayun Ahmed, 32, son of Abdul Mannan of Haridebpur area of Rangpur Sadar upazila and Liton Mian, 24, son of Shamsul Haque of Bakhtiarpur area of Rangpur city," the OC told BSS.

"Earlier, mason Humayun first went down into the septic tank and became unconscious. Not getting any response from him for some time, Liton went down to save Humayun. None of them returned," he said. �BSS



RANGPUR, June 23: Two construction workers died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in Chairmaner Mor (Chhit Kellabond) area of the city on Friday.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajirhat police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Rajib Bosunia said the construction workers died while cleaning the septic tank at the house of Enamul Haque on Friday morning."The deceased are Humayun Ahmed, 32, son of Abdul Mannan of Haridebpur area of Rangpur Sadar upazila and Liton Mian, 24, son of Shamsul Haque of Bakhtiarpur area of Rangpur city," the OC told BSS."Earlier, mason Humayun first went down into the septic tank and became unconscious. Not getting any response from him for some time, Liton went down to save Humayun. None of them returned," he said. �BSS