2 girls die after eating rat poison

Two 4-year-old girls have died after consuming rat poison they mistook for chocolate in Brahmnbaria's Sarail Upazila.The incident occurred at Barpakia village on Thursday afternoon, Aruail union council Chairman Md Mosharaf Hossain Bhuiyan said.The girls have been identified as cousins Fatema Begum, daughter of Ilias Mia, and Jannat, daughter of Kashem Mia.Citing their relatives, Mosharaf said the girls were playing near a rat hole where the adults of the family put rodenticides to kill rats.When they found the rat poison, they mistook it for chocolate and swallowed it, Mosharaf said. After they became sick, the relatives took them to Sarail Upazila Health Complex where one of the children was declared dead. �bdnews24.com