Bus runs over, kills motorcyclist

THAKURGAON, June 23: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured after being run over by a bus in Thakurgaon's Ranisankail upazila on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 36, son of Belal Hossain of Amjuan village of Bachor Union of the upazila.The injured are Majed Ali, 42, son of Abdur Rahman and Belal, 39, son of Tofazzal Hossain of the same village.They are now receiving treatment at a local hospital.The accident occurred around 9pm am when the Dhaka-bound bus of Raj Paribahan hit them on Ranishankail-Pirganj highway in Patgaon area of the upazila, leaving the trio injured, said Gulfamul Islam Mandal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ranisankail Police Station.Locals rushed them to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred Al Amin to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.Police seized the bus but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.A case has been filed under the Road Transport Act over the accident, added the OC. �UNB