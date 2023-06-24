NSU hosts workshop on negotiation, contract administration







participated by students from the Global Procurement, Sourcing and various other majors in Supply Chain Management.



Farah Mohammad Shahrior and Chinmoy Bhattacharjee, renowned figures from Nestlé Bangladesh, shared their extensive knowledge and industry experience with students.

Dr. Atikur Rahman Khan, department chair, also spoke at the event.



A highlight of the workshop was a captivating negotiation-themed drama skilfully performed by current NSU students.



This artistic portrayal brought the concepts and challenges of negotiation to life, allowing participants to engage and immerse themselves fully in the learning process. �UNB



