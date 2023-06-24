Karnaphuli tunnel: A dream coming true







The country's maiden underwater expressway tunnel, which will open a new dimension in terms of connectivity, could also create new avenues for investment beyond the Karnaphuli river's southern bank.



According to a report published in this daily, the project's director claimed that the project is roughly 99.5 percent complete , and by the end of next December, 100% of the work will be finished.

However, on the other side of the river, new investments are coming in and new industries are being set up, while many old factories are being expanded. Besides, a number of large industrial groups have bought land in advance to establish factories.



The Bangabandhu Tunnel will cut the distance between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar by at least 50 kilometres. Additionally, it will contribute to enhancing Cox's Bazar's tourism industry. Due to the Bangabandhu Tunnel, Chittagong is experiencing exceptional industrial development activities in addition to tourism.



An investment-friendly environment drives the economy. Hence, there has been an uptick in the trend of developing infrastructure that is conducive to investment. The government of Bangladesh has therefore boosted investment in the road and rail infrastructure sectors for more than a decade.



The Bangabandhu Tunnel will bring a fresh perspective in the country's infrastructure development. Implementing a tunnel project for the first time in Bangladesh makes the country more confident. Noteworthy, Bangladesh is now known as the source of wonder in terms of economic development across the world.



Additionally, the southern part of Bangladesh's road network will undergo a revolutionary change due to the tunnel. A modern communication system will be developed with Cox's Bazar, Banshkhali, and Matarbari power plants and Matarbari deep sea port via Anwara crossing through the Karnaphuli tunnel. Through it, a connection will also be made to the Asian highway.



The wheels of the economy in the southern region will experience faster growth. Both the standard of living and employment will be increasing significantly. Building infrastructure is the key to Bangladesh's economic development. As a result, it is anticipated that this mega project will contribute significantly to the country's growth in terms of commerce, tourism, and communication.



In this case, we hope that China would continue to stand firmly with the people of Bangladesh as good friends and good partners.



