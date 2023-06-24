Video
Home Editorial

Raise budgetary allocation for education

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir,

A recent report of the World Bank on the 'Budget Execution in the Education sector' states that both overspending and underspending affect the delivery of services in the educational sector. Professionally, recruitment of teachers, providing the required teaching aids and tools, and reaching the learning materials to the targeted learners are few of the many covering the delivery of services. But, budget allocation comes the first before considering the budget execution as the allocation for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 1.76 % against the total national budget while UNESCO suggests at least  6% allocation for the education. Thus, the delivery of service will have to face an itching situation, without any doubt.  

Now, the impact of 4IR in the educational sector is paramount as the sector must integrate Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and collaboration with the machines. Other two things, required by the individuals, are creativity and a critical thinking paradigm. Our class size is unrealistically large crossing the standard teacher-student ratio of 1:40.

Apart from this, the Vision 2041 of the government to transform the nation into a smart country can never be materialized keeping the education behind. Hence, the government should rethink how to balance the budgetary allocation and the educational ambition under the banner of education under the 4IR.    

Deb Proshad Halder
Freelance writer & Researcher
Jashore,


