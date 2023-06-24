

Challenges for ceramics industry



Presently, the local ceramics industry plays a pivotal role in reducing Bangladesh's reliance on imported ceramic goods. By domestically manufacturing a wide range of tiles, sanitary wares, tableware, and other ceramic products, this industry helps preserve valuable foreign currency reserves that would otherwise be depleted through imports. This not only strengthens the national economy but also fosters self-reliance and enhances the country's manufacturing capabilities.



Market data reveals a decline of up to 20 percent in ceramics sales as consumers tighten their belts on non-essential expenses while the real estate sector experiences a slowdown due to economic uncertainties and higher inflationary pressures.

The rising prices of ceramic items can be attributed to several factors, including the surge in raw material costs, fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate, increased transportation expenses, and utility bills.



Manufacturers and traders report that the production costs in the ceramics sector have escalated by 20 percent to 30 percent in the past eight months.



"The sales of ceramic products, such as sanitary wares and tiles, have decreased by approximately 20 percent in the last six months due to economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures."



The complex challenges hindering growth of ceramic industry as follows:

a) Raw Material Availability: The ceramics industry heavily relies on imported raw materials such as clay, feldspar, and quartz. Fluctuating global prices, disruptions in the supply chain, and logistical challenges pose significant obstacles, leading to escalated production costs and hindering expansion efforts.



b) Infrastructure and Energy Constraints: Inadequate infrastructure, including inefficient transportation networks and unreliable power supply, adversely affects the ceramics industry's operations. Frequent power outages disrupt production schedules and increase expenses, making it challenging for manufacturers to compete in the global market.



c) Skill Gap and Technological Advancements: Limited access to skilled labor and a lack of technological advancements impede the industry's progress. Upgrading machinery, implementing automation, and fostering skilled human resources are essential for improving productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.



d) International Competition: The ceramics industry faces intense competition from international players, particularly those with advanced technology and cost-effective production methods. To remain competitive, local manufacturers must prioritize product quality, innovation, and diversification to meet evolving consumer demands.



Potential Solutions and the Way Forward:



a) Government Support and Policy Reforms: The government can play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by the ceramics industry. Implementing supportive policies, providing financial incentives, and facilitating access to affordable credit can encourage investments, research and development, and innovation within the sector.



b) Infrastructure Development: Enhancing transportation networks, upgrading power infrastructure, and ensuring consistent electricity supply are crucial for the ceramics industry's growth. Collaborative efforts between the government and private sector entities can help bridge these infrastructure gaps.



c) Skill Development and Technological Upgrades: Establishing vocational training centers and educational programs focused on ceramics can enhance the industry's access to skilled labor. Additionally, encouraging research and development in ceramic technology can drive innovation and improve manufacturing processes.



d) Market Diversification and Export Promotion: Exploring new markets and expanding exports can help the local ceramics industry reduce its dependence on domestic demand. Trade fairs, international exhibitions, and promotional activities can showcase Bangladesh's ceramics products to a global audience, attracting new buyers and increasing market share.



Despite the aforementioned challenges, there is immense potential for growth and success in the ceramics industry. By addressing issues related to raw material availability, infrastructure, skills development, and international competition, this sector can boost export earnings and can save huge foreign currencies as an import substitute.

The writer is a ceramics expert and managing director, Bridge Chemie Limited





