

How Bangladesh can learn from Jordan’s tourism politics



Because tourism serves as an engine for economic growth, a medium for intercultural communication, and a link between different parts of the world, governments are increasingly concentrating their efforts on tourism politics to maximize the industry's potential. It investigates the significance of tourism politics for countries, as well as worldwide viewpoints, institutional comments, and how the government of Jordan is working to combat tourism politics. In addition, it emphasizes future international cooperation and gives solutions for tackling problems that have been identified.



Politics around tourism is essential for nations for a variety of reasons. For instance, tourism has been shown to contribute considerably to a nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment creation, and foreign exchange profits. The economic potential of the tourism industry can be harnessed through pragmatic tourism politics by luring investments, accelerating infrastructure development, and creating employment possibilities.

Interactions between people of different cultures can be facilitated by tourism, leading to increased international understanding and respect. The politics of tourism play an essential role in the protection of cultural heritage, the promotion of cultural interchange, and the display of a country's distinctive practices and rituals. Travel and tourism can catalyze the improvement of bilateral diplomatic ties. It facilitates communication between individuals and offers options for conversation, cooperation, and joint projects, which helps improve connections and further the cause of peace.



The political dimensions of tourism have recently gained global attention, causing a range of specialists and groups to offer their opinions. Let us take the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UNWTO) as an example-the UNWTO is aware of the significance of tourism politics and promotes sustainable travel by highlighting how tourism contributes to reducing poverty, environmental protection, and inclusive economic growth. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) emphasizes the significance of ethical and sustainable tourism practices while promoting the potential of tourism policy in terms of financial success and employment creation.



Jordan has come a long way in resolving the political problems the tourism sector presents and reaping its rewards. For instance, the government of Jordan has developed extensive tourism policies focusing on expanding the range of tourism-related goods, improving infrastructure, and implementing eco-friendly practices. The "Jordan Tourism Development Project" and the "Tourism Strategy 2011-2020" are excellent examples of the government's dedication to expanding the tourism industry. Jordan fosters collaborations between the government, the commercial sector, and local communities to improve the quality of the tourist experience, promote community-based tourism initiatives, and guarantee that the benefits are fairly distributed.



Countries and diplomatic ties with other nations can significantly influence the tourism industry's political backing. Governments can enter bilateral agreements to enhance cultural collaboration, facilitate tourism trade, and boost investment opportunities. For example, the "Tourism Cooperation Agreement" signed between Egypt and Jordan has increased the number of tourists traveling between the two countries. Tourism growth can benefit significantly from collaboration with regional bodies and international organizations such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which can result in the sharing of helpful information and the provision of valuable technical assistance.



The following are some potential solutions that might be applied to address difficulties and harness the full potential of tourism politics in the Bangladesh context:



o Governments should invest in the construction of reliable transportation networks, the modernization of airports, and the improvement of access to more remote tourist areas.



o Promoting environmentally responsible tourism, implementing and enforcing regulations to protect the environment, engaging local people in conservation efforts, and implementing laws to protect the environment.



o Increasing the awareness of tourist locations by cooperating with tour operators and travel agencies, utilizing digital channels, and implementing marketing efforts that are both targeted and inventive.



o Investing in education and training programs to build a trained workforce, ensuring quality service delivery, and encouraging entrepreneurial activity in the tourism sector.



Tourism politics is crucial to a nation's overall development plan since it contributes to economic expansion, the interchange of cultural ideas, and diplomatic ties. Recognizing global viewpoints, the thoughts of experts, and the remarks of institutions can help nations like Jordan form effective tourism strategies and develop international collaborations. The full potential of tourism politics can be unlocked by overcoming hurdles through the development of infrastructure, the implementation of sustainable practices, the marketing of destinations, and the development of skills. This will lead Bangladesh to a prosperous and interconnected globe.



The writer is Assistant Professor of Marketing BRAC Business School, BRAC University



