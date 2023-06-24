Muslims’ rights in talks again after Modi’s visit to US







In the midst of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, questions about the rights of Indian Muslims have been broached in the US and elsewhere in the world. Many US leaders have raised this question. The former US president, Barack Obama, also made a statement in this regard. With Modi's visit, the debate about Muslims and minorities in India began. Several US lawmakers, including Ilhan Omar, boycotted Modi's speech, accusing him of oppressing minorities.



A report of Indian Express has given these facts: Barack Obama has spoken about India's 'religious intolerance' and said that if the human rights of religious minorities and other races are not protected, then India may be divided in the future.



In the middle of this controversy, when Modi appeared at a joint press conference, a journalist asked him: "The leaders of the whole world have taken a decision to protect democracy. So what are you and your government doing to protect the rights and freedom of speech of Muslims and other minorities'?"



In response to this question, Modi said:, "democracy is in our veins. There is no question of discriminating against anyone on the basis of caste and religion. Our government runs on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash, Sabka Beshav, Sabka Prayas.' There is no question of discrimination in India's democratic values".



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied the existence of religious discrimination in India. He claimed that there was no discrimination against minorities in India under his government. However, detailed allegations of persecution of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists in India have been brought forward by many human rights groups and the US State Department. In this case, Modi's claim that this is totally false



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a state visit to the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. He has visited the country several times since he first became India's prime minister in 2014, but Modi's visit to the US is being considered his first state visit due to the invitation of the president.



However, at the beginning of this important visit, Modi has faced questions about human rights. 75 US lawmakers have even written a letter to President Joe Biden about Modi's human rights violations.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint press conference after the meeting on Thursday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered questions from reporters for the first time at a joint press conference. Modi has never attended such a press conference during his nine-year rule.



When an Indian and an American journalist questioned Modi at the press conference, he said: "Our constitution and our government and we have proved that democracy can function properly," Modi told reporters. Discrimination on caste, creed, creed, gender issues has no place in India (in my government).'



In a report on human rights and religious freedom, the US State Department raised concerns about the treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India and highlighted the country's torture of journalists, Reuters reported in a separate report.



Meanwhile, according to the media, India started getting closer to the United States from the time of President Obama. His vice president at the time was Joe Biden. Today, Biden is the president of the United States. On his invitation, Modi visited the country on a state visit. And in the meantime, Obama started talking about religious intolerance in India.



It may be noted that Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress for the second time, where he was warmly welcomed. "Modi-Modi slogan" was heard on the stage of the session. However, many US lawmakers have already questioned the rights of minorities and especially Muslims in India.



There are claims that there were conversions during rule of Muslims in India. But, on 18 February 2015, Anandabazar Patrika published an opinion of renowned American intellectual and linguist Professor Sheldon Pollock. There he said, "If the Muslim rulers had forcibly converted, there would not have been a single Hindu in present-day India."



So the India led by Modi now is not the same India as before. Indian intellectuals and representatives of civil society should take a vocal role against it. The US must pressure India's Modi regarding the rights of Muslims in India as the US is always vocal on the rights of Ughur Muslims in China.



The writer is a researcher, columnist in Islamic research



