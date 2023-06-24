

Some methods of conducting multidisciplinary research



All of these questions keep relevant in the field of social science research. This article acts as a philosophical guide designed for researchers to enable the formation of effective social science. This instruction manual has been adapted from the research paper of Moon and Blackman (2014).



Philosophy is essential to understand because social science research can only be understood in a useful way if it is clear what decisions were made that affected the study's findings. Some of these choices are based, sometimes inadvertent, on critical intellectual concepts.

Philosophy explains the fundamental principles of the scientific school of thought, an approach to understanding, a distinct point of belief, and self-awareness. These things are used to learn about reality, make plans, perform, examine, and evaluate research and its results. The image reveals the distinctions between the three main branches of philosophy that are significant in the sciences.



Ontology is the first branch of philosophy that looks into reality. It studies what exists in the world and what people can see. Ontology helps researchers determine how sure they can be about the nature and presence of the things they study. For example, what truth claims can a study make about reality? Who decides what is "real" and what is not?



How do researchers deal with facts that are contradicting and distinctive? For example, realism philosophy believes that one reality can be studied, understood, and experienced as a "truth"; a real world exists no matter what people think or feel.



It includes questions about a) what a knowledge claim is, b) how knowledge can be gained or made, and c) how well it can be passed on. Epistemology is important because it affects how experts do their studiesintending to learn something.By examining how a particular subject and object are related, we can learn more about theory and how it affects how study methods are made.



Objectivism's theory of knowledge is based on the idea that there is an objective world outside or different from the individual's encrypted awareness. Objectivist research methods are helpful because they provide reliability, which means that the results are always the same, and external validity, which means that the results can be used in other scenarios.The philosophy of constructionism argues that there is no absolute "truth" waiting to be revealed.



The notion of "truth" or "importance" comes from how we connect with the real things in our environment. There is no idea that a physical reality exists independently of how people act or communicate with symbols. In other words, the "real world" is something that people make up through their actions and language.



The constructionist study is essential because it can help people understand the background of a particular topic or problem.Subjectivist epistemology is the idea that different sign and language systems can reflect reality and that people can change and control these systems to meet their needs. This means that people give the world meaning and make sense of it in a way that makes sense to them.



When someone goes scuba diving, they may see a shadow in the water. This could be because there is a shark nearby, they are waiting for a boat, or they are expecting a change in the weather, like clouds. The subjectivist study is helpful because it shows how an individual's events shape how they see the world.



Ontology and epistemology are two philosophical perspectives that inform a system of generalisedworldviews, shaping beliefs that guide human action. Ontology pertains to the nature of existence and what can be known, while epistemology concerns how knowledge is created and what is possible to know.The importance of philosophical views lies in their ability to show the assumptions that experts make when doing their study.



This, in turn, affects the decisions made about the research's goal, strategy, approach, methods, data analysis, and conclusion. At the most basic level, choosing an area of science means imposing certain ideals on that field.Understanding the moral basis of science is essential for ensuring that research results are understood in a way that makes intuitive sense and seems meaningful.



The rise of cross-disciplinary research has led to a look at how philosophical methods differ and are the same. This research can lead to important self-reflection and conversation about the limits of knowledge, how people get inside, and how that knowledge affects science procedures, choices, and results.



The writer is a graduate from School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology



