

Severe erosion continues at Shahzadpur



In the last three/four days, more than 200 houses were eroded while huge croplands and trees washed away. Besides, numerous houses and croplands in Brahmangram and Arkandi areas of Khukni and Jalalpur unions were destroyed.



A visit on Thursday found eroded families on different raised lands and dams; many are living inhuman life under the open sky; they are starving; most of them could not cook on the day; and none came to assist.

Many were seen trying to remove their cattle. Others were seen evacuating their houses. Their plight is beyond belief.

Victims Morshed, Ayesha, Jotsna Khatun, Mamata, Chalmoni, Delowara, Amina, Achhia, and Alim of Hatpanchil Village said, "We don't know where to go with our families."



Local dwellers in eroded areas expressed their anger over ineffective action from the WDB. They said, WDB didn't take necessary measures in preventing erosion, and, day by day, numbers of landless and homeless people are increasing. They complained about the WDB's mismanagement.



They also expressed their anger as they did not get any public representative to come to their assistance.

People in erosion-prone localities along with their belongings, and children are finding no shelter. They are searching for vacant place. They are crying loudly while seeing their houses being washed away.



Koijuri Union Chairman Bir Muktijidda Alhajj Moazzem Hossain Khokon said, he has personally looked for eroded areas and demanded allocation from the government through local administration.



Shahzadpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Afrin inspected erosion-affected areas in the village. She said, "WDB is dumping geo bags in the river to evade erosion. After listing, necessary measures will be taken for affected families."



Mahbubur Rahman of WDB-Sirajganj said, "We have no negligence in preventing this erosion. We are trying to protect erosion-hit areas and their dwellers."



