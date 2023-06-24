Video
Home Countryside

Seminar on safe food held in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent


PABNA, June 23: A seminar was held on Wednesday on the role of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) in the district, stressing the need for ensuring safe food in building Smart Bangladesh.
 
The BSFA-Pabna organized the seminar in the district administration conference room in the morning.
Speakers said, there is no alternate to ensuring safe food in building Smart Bangladesh. The present government has taken massive steps to ensure safe food production, marketing and consumption, they added.

They further said, everyone should come forward along with the administration and law enforcement, for keeping up safe food demand. They also laid emphasis on public awareness.

The meeting asked for proper pesticide uses in food production and appropriate measures to identify unsafe food.

Vegetables should be soaked in salt water for 15 minutes, cleaned with safe water, and cooked. It was told at the seminar.
District Safe Food Officer Shakiluzzaman, presented the keynote paper.

Deputy Commissioner Biswas Russell Hossain presided over the meeting.


