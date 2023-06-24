25 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Border guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a retired BGB member along with drugs from a border area in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The arrested man is Aiyub Ali, 58, son of late Safar Uddin, a resident of Purba Dhaniram Village under Boro Bhita Union in the upazila.





After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari Police Station (PS), the arrested man was handed over to police.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A total of 10 people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district recently.



Police, in separate anti-drugs drives, arrested seven drug peddlers along with 72 kilograms of hemp and 386 pieces yaba tablets from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.



The arrested persons are: Sajal Mia, 30, Fatik Chan, 28, Selim Mia, 35, Md Hasan Miah, 42, Ahad Mia, 30, Masum Miah, 45 and Qazi Rafiqul Islam, 45.



Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed said acting on a tip off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kashinagar area of Singerbil Union under the upazila early Thursday, and arrested Sajal, Fatik, Selim, Hasan, Ahad, and Masum along with 72 kgs of hemp.



Meanwhile, another team of police raided the Mirzapur-Sahadebpur road in Ichapur Union of the upazila on Wednesday night, and arrested Rafiqul red-handed along with 386 yaba tablets, said the OC.



Two separate cases were filed against the arrested with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections, the OC added.



On the other hand, police arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with four kilograms of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The arrested persons are: Ramjan Mia, 30, Selim Mia, 38, and Bijoy Mia, 22. All of them are residents of Kashinagar Village in the upazila.



Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kashinagar Village and arrested the trio along with the drugs.



Later on, the arrested persons were sent to a jail after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the OC added.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two men were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The arrested persons are: Akhter Hossain, 32, son of late Hashem Mia, a resident of Chhitapara Mohalla under Nalitabari Municipality, and Shahin Molla, 32, son of Abdul Hakim Molla, a resident of Kamarpatti Mohalla.



Local sources said a mobile court led by Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Christopher Himel Richhil and a team of task force jointly conducted two separate drives in Chhitpara and Kamarpatti areas of Nalitabari Municipality in the morning, and caught the duo red-handed while they were consuming heroin.



Later on, the mobile court sentenced them to six months of simple imprisonment and fined Tk 100 each.





Sherpur District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Inspector Enamul Haque was also present during the drives.

Nalitabari UNO Chistopher Himel Richhil confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons including a woman along with 180 yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested persons are: Md Faysal sheikh, 22, hailing from Munshiganj, and Halima Akter, 29, a resident of Narayanganj District.



District DB Police OC Md Moniruzzaman Khan on Thursday said a team of District DB Police conducted a special operation in Daulatdia at night, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.



A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Goalanda Ghat PS in this regard, the DB Police OC added.

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with Indian liquor from Chhatak Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested persons are: Yusuf Ali, 35, son of Abdul Hasim, a resident of Palaichhara Village, and Sumon Mia, 21, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Paikpara Village under Banglabazar Union in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers ledt by Sub-Inspector (SI) Asaduzzaman conducted a drive on the bank of the Surma River in Patibag area under Noarai Union of the upazila at night, and arrested the duo along with 138 bottles of Indian liquor.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chhatak PS against the arrested persons in this regard.

Chhatak PS OC Khan Mainul Zakir confirmed the matter.



RAJSHAHI: A drug dealer was arrested in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday along with heroin, phensidyl, cash and gold jewelleries.



A team of Rajshahi District Police arrested him at about 3:45 am on Monday.

Arrested drug dealer Ziarul Islam is the son of late Abdul Latif, a resident of Kosaipara Achuavata Village under Godagari Municipality.



It was stated at a press briefing held in the office of Superintend of Police (SP) in Rajshahi on Monday morning.

SP ABM Masud Hossain said a team of the law enforcers led by Godagari Circle Assistant SP Sohel Rana and Godagari Model PS OC Qamrul Islam conducted a drive in the residence of Ziarul Islam based on intelligence reports.



At the initial stage, 500 grams heroin was seized searching Ziarul's residence. However, police had information that there was a large quantity of drugs inside the house. Afterward, police started searching the house based on the intelligence reports.



At one stage, they found a vault covered with cloth. When Ziarul was asked to provide the keys, he refused to do so. Later on, local Fire Service was informed. Taking a long time, they succeeded to cut down the iron-safe and found 7kg of heroine, 18 bottles of phensidyl, Tk 24.50 lakh in cash and 25 bhories of gold jewelleries.



The market value of the seized heroin is Tk 7.5 crore, while the price of gold ornaments is Tk 20 lakh. So, the value of the seized goods is Tk 7.95 crore.



The SP further said Ziarul is a listed drug dealer. There was a case against him filed earlier. Ziarul and his accomplices earned huge wealth getting involved in drug selling, the SP added.



ISHWARDI, PABNA: Members of DNC, in an anti-drug drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 2,000 yaba tablets from Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The arrested man is Arafat Hossain, 32, hails from Fatepur Paschimpara Village under Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram District.



DNC officials said acting on a tip-off, an operational team of the department led by its Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun conducted a drive in a passenger bus on the Natore-Ishwardi highway and detained a man for his suspicious activities.



Later on, the department members recovered 2,000 pieces of yaba tablets from his travel bag and arrested him.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is Tk 6,00,000, they said.



A case was filed with Ishwardi PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the DNC officials added.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Three people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Pekua Upazila of the district recently.



A young man was arrested by police along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Md Yunus, 23, a resident of Juarinala area under Ramu Upazila of the district.



Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Nazmul Haque conducted a drive in Nuinna-Muinna Bridge area and arrested the man red-handed along with the yaba tablets.



During primary investigations, the arrested confessed that he used to smuggle the drugs in several areas of the district.

A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



On the other hand, police arrested two drug dealers along with liquor from Pekua Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Sabbir Ahmad, 38, a resident of Rasulabad area, and Md Khokon, 29, of Korbaniaghona area of the upazila.



Pekua PS OC Md Omar Haider said a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo after searching a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw heading towards Chattogram at Miajighona Point on the ABC road in the upazila.



At that time, 100 litres of liquor were seized from their possession.



A case was filed with PS under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested, the OC added.



BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Members of DB Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district recently.



The arrested person is Jahanara Begum, 50, a resident of Ward No. 5 of Chowmuhani Municipality. She used to live in a rented house in the area.



According to DB officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in the arrested house and arrested the woman along with the drugs.



The estimate market value of the seized drugs is Tk 1,50, 000.



Noakhali District DB Police OC Nazim Uddin confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was handed over to Begumganj PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS against them.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler with 3.19 kilograms of heroin from a village in the district recently.



The detainee is Aminul Islam, 37, son of Monjur Hossain, a resident of Char Hakimpur Dhokpara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.



RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the residence of Aminul Islam recently, and detained him. The team recovered the heroin after searching his house.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chapainawabganj Sadar PS in this connection.



KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 465 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is Shital Basak, 23, son of Late Ratan Basak, a resident of Batrish Nurani Sarak Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.



RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Shariar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jasudal Purba Birdampara area under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, and arrested him along with 465 yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with 1,080 yaba tablets and two kilograms of hemp from Sreemangal Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested person is Swapon Mia, a resident of Railway Colony on the Sonar Bangla Road in the upazila.



DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Azizur Rahman Nayeem conducted a drive in the house of Swapon Mia at Railway Colony, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets and the hemp.



He is a listed drug dealer and involved in supplying drugs in various areas in the country for a long a time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sreemangal PS in this connection.



Moulvibazar DB Police OC Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter, adding that he was handed over to police.



