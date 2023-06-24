Hawker held with school text books at Rajarhat





Mostak Ahmed was sent to jail in the district on Thursday. RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM, June 23: Police on Thursday arrested one hawker on charge of purchasing and possessing 495 academic books of Class VIII in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Thursday. He was picked up from an easy-bike along with its driver.These books included Science, Physical Education, Islamic Religon, and Fine Arts of academic year-2023.According to primary statement by Hawker Mostak Ahmed, night guard of the upazila secondary education office Manzurul Islam sold these books to him. He was going with these books by an easy-bike. But he was caught by locals on the way. They informed Rajarhat Police.Instantly, PS police members rushed to the spot and seized the books and arrested both the hawker and the driver. They were taken to the PS. A case has been filed officially against the hawker and the seller. But the easy-bike driver Ratan was set free after taking an undertaking. Mostak Ahmed, 46, is son of Amjad Hossain of Mekurtari Village while Ratan, 26, is son of A: Rahman of the same area.Mostak Ahmed was sent to jail in the district on Thursday.