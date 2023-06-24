Load-shedding cripples life at Bagha, Raipur







BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Load-shedding and low-voltage are suffocating life in Bagha Upazila of the district.

Television, freeze, computer and valuable things are getting damaged due to sudden electricity and low-voltage. Authorities concerned are showing no headache.





Under the Arani office, there are 19,000 subscribers in 37 villages having 15 deep tube-wells, 20 shallow tube-wells and 85 small and large industrial units.



There are 30,000 subscribers in 48 villages under Bagha office having 20 deep tube-wells, 30 shallow tube-wells and 90 small and large industrial units.



The daily electricity demand for 39,000 subscribers is about 10 to 10.5 megawatt (mw). But the present supply is only 4 to 4.5 mw. To fill the deficit of 6mw to 6.5mw, load-shedding is being maintained round the clock.



There are over 200 offices including seven unions, two municipalities, and other public and private offices in the upazila.

Sirajul Islam, proprietor of Swarna Colour Digital Studio at Arani Bazar said, "I am incurring loss amid load-shedding. My computer is getting disordered for more than one time daily."



A workshop proprietor at Arani Sudarshan Kumar said, "My business is about to collapse. I am counting huge loss."

Arani Palli Bidyut Office In-Charge Sayed Suhrawardy said, this office has two feeder lines; the allocated electricity is distributed by these lines; besides, electricity is distributed by five feeder lines under the Bagha office.



RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: According to local sources, lakh and lakh people are experiencing worse electricity supply and heatwave in the upazila. Thousands of subscribers of Palli Bidyut Samity are remaining in 12-13 hour load-shedding daily.



Palli Bidyut authorities have fallen into disarray. When contacted, Palli Bidyut Board said, they don't know how long this will continue.



Md Osman Patwari, proprietor of MBM Brick Field said, "I am paying lakh taka bill per month, but getting not electricity for even two hours. Our businesses are hampered. We are running our operations by generators. We have to purchase generator fuel and pay electricity bill."



According to Palli Bidyut Office-Laxmipur, there are about five lakh subscribers in five upazilas of the district. Electricity is supplied to these upazilas from Ramganj and Noakhali's Choumohani grid. The resilient electricity demand stands at 134 megawatt (mw) at night while 90-100 mw on day time. But only 50-55mw is available from the grid.



The electricity situation was very bad on Saturday with only 38mw. It has started from Wednesday. The load-shedding problem has been continuing for the last one month.



Kawsar Molla of Water Supply Branch in Raipur Municipality said, load-shedding is causing halt to water-lifting from tank. The resilient water supply cannot be made. The load-shedding is going on simultaneously, he added.



Raipura Upazila Health Complex Physician Dr Nahida Aktar Mitu said, their medical activities are hampered amid load-shedding.

Raipur Palli Bidyut Zonal Office DGM Shahdat Hossain said, the electricity situation is likely to improve in the next one month.



