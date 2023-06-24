Video
AL’s 74th founding anniv celebrated

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Bangladesh Awami League's (AL) district unit celebrated  its 74th founding anniversary  in a festive mood on Friday (23rd June).

PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, national and party flags were hosted atop the party office in the morning.
Floral tribute was presented to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district AL office. After Asar prayer, special prayers were offered in mosques and temples.  
 District AL organized a discussion meeting. Its President AKMA Awal, General Secretary Advocate Kanai Lal Biswas, Vice-President Md Habibur Rahman Malek, Zilla Parishad  Chairman Salma Rahman Happy, and leaders of associate bodies spoke at the meeting.

NETRAKONA: District AL placed wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the party office. Colourful rally, discussion meeting, cake-cutting ceremony, and cultural event were arranged.  

The rally started from the district AL office at Chhota Bazar. It paraded main roads in the town and ended at the central Shaheed Minar.  

The discussion meeting was arranged on the Shaheed Minar premises. It was  chaired by district AL President Advocate Amirul Islam.

Among others, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, Chairman of Zilla Parishad Asit Kumar Sarker Sazal, Netrakona Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan and  former Zilla Parishad chairman Prasanta Kumar Ray were present.

District AL General Secretary Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton conducted the discussion meeting.


« PreviousNext »

